20 Jelly-Based Beauty Products for Your Coolest Summer Yet

There are days when it seems a bucket of ice-cold water is the only thing that will cool us off. But when getting drenched in the pool or a much-needed shower isn’t convenient, we’ve got handy products like face mists to hold us over. The only problem with the former is that if you’re set on maintaining a makeup slay, even the smallest spritz of hydration could potentially lead to a blunder, like smudged liner or runny foundation—not. cute. So what’s the alternative?
Jelly-based products aren’t some new invention, but what’s making them especially noteworthy in 2018 is the fact that they aren’t limited to just skin care. Now, we’ve got jelly highlighter and even jelly hair conditioners to help keep us cool, calm, and collected when it feels like the summer heat is inescapable. Ahead are 20 products that cover all aspects of your routine; from hair and skin to makeup. In the immortal words of Destiny’s Child: We don’t think you’re ready for this jelly (sorry, we had to!).
Bliss Makeup Melt Cleanser
Made with soothing rose flower for sensitive skin, this dual-use cleanser can dissolve makeup on dry skin and diminish grime on wet skin.
$12 at Bliss World
Boscia Charcoal Jelly Ball Cleanser
Activated charcoal is renowned for its ability to absorb dirt and detoxify skin, making it an optimal cleanser for everyday use.
$20 at Boscia
Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Peppermint Oil Cooling Jelly Conditioner
If your scalp is on the dry/itchy side, this innovative formula utilizes a trifecta of peppermint, spearmint, and tea tree oil to absorb impurities and provide a cooling sensation.
$36 at Briogeo
Farsali Jelly Beam Illuminator & Highlighter
This highlighter goes on like a jelly, but dries into a satin finish that won't slip.
$40 at Farsali
Hello FAB Ginger & Turmeric Vitamin C Jelly Mask
Your skin will thank you for using this superfood-infused mask after a long day under the hot summer sun.
$32 at First Aid Beauty
Givenchy Bouncy Highlighter Cooling Jelly Glow
This limited-edition highlighter provides a cooling effect as it delivers a slight shimmer to the skin.
$41 at Sephora
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Jelly Sheet Mask
This transparent mask is made exclusively of pressed watermelon, hyaluronic acid, and centella asiatica, all of which deliver major hydration.
$8 at Glow Recipe
INC.redible You Glow Girl Iridescent Jelly
Want to add a touch of glitter to your summer makeup look? Swipe a bit of this shimmery jelly to your eyes, cheeks, or lips.
$12 at Nails Inc.
Nooni Deep-Cleanse Snowflake Jelly Cleansing Oil
This luxurious makeup remover, made with citric acid, coconut oil, and shea butter, turns into a silky oil as you rub it into the skin.
$23 at Ulta
Skinfood Gummy Bear Jelly Hand Gel
If hand lotions are too greasy for your liking, trade them in for this lightweight gel moisturizer instead.
$6.50 at Skinfood
TIGI Bed Head Screw It Curl Hydrating Jelly Oil
Add shine and tame flyaways throughout your curly mane whenever you apply this conditioning styler.
$21.99 at Ulta
Tom Ford Clutch-Size Lip Balm
This limited-edition lippie packs high-gloss shine as the jelly-like texture conditions your parched pout.
$36 at Tom Ford
Too Cool for School Jelly Blusher
This marshmallow-textured formula is the key to finally nailing your "no-makeup" makeup look.
$20 at Ulta
Estee Lauder Nutritious Vitality8 Radiant Eye Jelly
This cooling jelly—jam-packed with pomegranate extract, super berries, and more—will keep your sensitive under-eye area hydrated throughout the day.
$46 at Estee Lauder
Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser
The brand's top-selling cleanser is made with a blend of five skin conditioners that are even safe to use as an eye makeup remover.
$18 at Glossier
Illamasqua Hydra Veil Primer
What sets this pre-makeup primer apart from other formulas is the plant-based jelly formula that calms and hydrates the skin.
$46.24 at Illamasqua
Ouai Curl Jelly
A gel-oil hybrid that defines curls without leaving them flaky and crunchy.
$26 at Ouai
Shiseido Waso Fresh Jelly Lotion
This quick-absorbing, alcohol-free moisturizer is a godsend for oily skin types who want to steer clear of heavier formulas.
$30 at Shiseido
Winky Lux Watermelon Jelly Balm
This brand new balm is made with pH-activated ingredients that cause it to change colors as you apply.
$14 at Winky Lux
Jafra Royal Jelly Global Longevity Balm
This luxe formula is chock-full of peptides, also known as the building blocks of protein, that support collagen production.
$74 at Jafra
