Jawline Filler: The Results & Cost Of This TikTok-Famous Tweak

Jaw contouring is big business. A quick peek at TikTok and you’ll see that the hashtag #jawcontouring currently has 8.1 million views–and growing. Dig a little deeper and you’ll find all kinds of profile-enhancing makeup hacks, from jaw highlighter to viral product recs, making the rounds. It adds up.

“The jawline is key to creating facial balance and framing the face aesthetically,” reveals Dr. David Shafer, MD a Double-Board Certified Plastic Surgeon. The NYC-based doctor isn’t surprised these tips and tricks continue to trend on social media, but, if you’re looking for a more permanent solution, listen up. There’s a new injectable in town. In August 2022, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) officially announced the approval of Juvéderm’s newest filler: Volux.

“Juvéderm Volux XC is the first and only hyaluronic acid filler to receive U.S. FDA approval for the improvement of jawline definition,” confirms Dr. Shafer. According to the pros, this particular area of the lower face is often an area of concern for patients of all ages, genders, and ethnicities. Juvéderm’s parent company, Allergan Aesthetics, has been rolling out the treatment since this past fall, and it should now be widely available. We tapped three industry pros to give us the lowdown on what to expect.

The experts:

Dr. David Shafer, MD a Double-Board Certified Plastic Surgeon

Dr. Arash Akhavan, MD owner of Dermatology and Laser Group

Aubrey Mench, RN BSN at Cassileth Plastic Surgery and Skincare

What Does Volux Do?

Simply put: Volux contours and defines the jawline. Volux is the latest type of hyaluronic acid-based filler under the Juvéderm name (others include Juvéderm Voluma XC meant for the cheek area and Juvéderm Volbella XC meant for injection into the lips – to name a few). The main difference between Volux XC and these other HA fillers? It’s a lot firmer in feel and has more ability to “lift” the area. “It is very exciting to have a filler designed specifically for this area with the appropriate amount of firmness [and] elasticity” describes Dr. Arash Akhavan, MD owner of Dermatology and Laser Group. Aubrey Mench, RN BSN at Cassileth Plastic Surgery and Skincare, agrees calling Volux “a game changer” when it comes to rejuvenating the lower face. “It’s a beautiful option for creating a structure that more closely resembles bone,” adds Mench.

Who’s A Candidate?

All three pros agree that having a strong jawline is a desired look. “A well-contoured jawline is desirable in all genders and can help give a perception of beauty and youth,” says Dr. Shafer. As for whether or not you’d be a good candidate for filler? It depends on two factors: age and genetics. Some people are naturally blessed with a strong jawline, explains Dr. Akhavan. But as we age, “[the jawline area] begins to sag as fat distribution shifts and muscles and fat atrophy,” notes Dr. Akhavan. Other patients are born with a jawline that is less contoured than they desire–simply due to genetics. “Because of this, we have found that requests for jawline filler are common from our patients in all age groups and anyone can be a candidate,” notes Dr. Akhavan.

How Much Jawline Filler Will You Need?

The answer: “More than people think,” reveals Mench. More specifically, according to Dr. Akhavan, it’s anywhere from two to four syringes. “All patients are different and I approach each face individually, but typically for jaw filler I am working with minimum two syringes if not more,” says Dr. Akhavan. “Most people think one syringe is a lot and it is not – one syringe is about the size of a blueberry,” she says. And creating a snatched and contoured jawline with that tiny blueberry-sized amount: “It’s nearly impossible,” says Mench.

Are There Any Risks Or Downsides?

As with all fillers, common risks can include inflammation, bruising, and swelling. However, due to the highly structural formulation (which makes the product feel denser), the Volux experience may differ from other HA filler treatments. “Patients may continue to feel Volux in the injection area after treatment, as well,” explains Dr. Shafer. Be sure to talk to your injector about what to expect from your experience, including aftercare, he notes.

How Long Does It Last?

It’s important to note that all hyaluronic acid fillers are not permanent. “Filler lasts about a year to a year and a half [and] once it dissolves, you will need to get it touched up,” says Dr. Akhavan.

How Much Does It Cost?

Price-wise, as with all injectables, the cost can range slightly, depending on who you go to. On average though, you can expect to pay anywhere between $750-$1,500 per syringe.