Jaw-Dropping Gems: A Jewelry Story

Winter weather may be dark and dreary, but that doesn’t mean we have to be dull. Enter photographer Erez Sabag, who takes us to a place of edgy romance through beautiful jewels and glowing skin. Stacks of gold, shapely rubies, and ornately architected charms take center stage in this seductive style story. It might not keep you warm, but we guarantee it’s hot.

Photographer : Erez Sabag

Assistant : Oded Shoshan

Model : Lana Zarocela @ Next Nyc

Make up : Ingeborg @ Opus Beauty using Vapour Beauty make up and Dr. Hauschka skincare

Hair : Cameron Rains

Stylist : Edda Gudmundsdottir

Production : Kate Ryan inc

Post production : BladeRunner Productions Nyc