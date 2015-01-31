StyleCaster
Share

Jaw-Dropping Gems: A Jewelry Story

What's hot
StyleCaster

Jaw-Dropping Gems: A Jewelry Story

by
Jaw-Dropping Gems: A Jewelry Story
6 Start slideshow

StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature that’s been hand-picked and curated by our editorial team to inspire, delight, and entertain. Want to see if your work highlighted on StyleCaster.com? Head over to our submissions page for more information on how you can be a part of the series!

Winter weather may be dark and dreary, but that doesn’t mean we have to be dull.  Enter photographer Erez Sabag, who takes us to a place of edgy romance through beautiful jewels and glowing skin.  Stacks of gold, shapely rubies, and ornately architected charms take center stage in this seductive style story.  It might not keep you warm, but we guarantee it’s hot.

Photographer : Erez Sabag
Assistant : Oded Shoshan
Model : Lana Zarocela @ Next Nyc
Make up : Ingeborg @ Opus Beauty using Vapour Beauty make up and Dr. Hauschka skincare
Hair : Cameron Rains
Stylist : Edda Gudmundsdottir
Production : Kate Ryan inc
Post production : BladeRunner Productions Nyc

0 Thoughts?
1 of 6

Coral, sapphire and ruby necklace, Kimberlin Brown; Top, Norma Kamali; Eyeshadow in Kalahari, eyeliner in Via Venetto, blush in Almerla, lipstick in Afghan Red, NARS. 

Rings, Bijules; Top, Norma Kamali; Siren Lipstick in Intuition, Eye Shimmer in Cinder and Seduce, Vapour Beauty. 

Ring, Kimberlin Brown; Lipstick in Vibe, Vapour Beauty. 

Bracelet, John Brevard; Makeup Dr. Hauschka. 

Gold necklace, John Brevard; Stacked gold, diamond and sapphire ring, Kimberlin Brown; Multiplier in Copacabana, bronzer in Casino, lip pencil in Bolero, eyeliner in Via Venetto, NARS. 

Silver and diamond ring, John Brevard; Siren lipstick in Chere, stick foundation in 221, Solar bronzer in Mirage 221,Vapour Beauty. 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

How to Make a Sports Jersey Look Stylish

How to Make a Sports Jersey Look Stylish
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share