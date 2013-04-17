Java Jolt: The Best Caffeinated Beauty Products

We’re big fans of coffee and tea around here, but even we have a limit to how many Venti Latte “Dirty” Chai drinks we can take in without the resulting jitters. Oh, caffeine, how we love you so.

But we also love the beauty effects of caffeine, particularly in our favorite depuffing, tightening and discoloration-correcting products. We’ve rounded up a particularly caffeinated group of the best products in the industry that can help cure what ails you. This beauty product roundup – and the products within – should perk you right up – but you might need an extra cup of joe for your bloodstream.