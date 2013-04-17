Java Jolt: The Best Caffeinated Beauty Products

We’re big fans of coffee and tea around here, but even we have a limit to how many Venti Latte “Dirty” Chai drinks we can take in without the resulting jitters. Oh, caffeine, how we love you so.
But we also love the beauty effects of caffeine, particularly in our favorite depuffing, tightening and discoloration-correcting products. We’ve rounded up a particularly caffeinated group of the best products in the industry that can help cure what ails you. This beauty product roundup – and the products within – should perk you right up – but you might need an extra cup of joe for your bloodstream.
See the products containing caffeine that you can add to your beauty routine.
If you feel like your skin isn't maybe as tight as it needs to be, give it a shot of firming goodness with this caffeinated complex and oxygen-boosted serum that goes to work when you sit on it. It helps boost circulation, reduces puffiness and gives your lady lumps a lovely lift.
Soap & Glory Super Sit Tight Intense XS Special Super-Strength Body Firming Serum, $38, sephora.com
Feeling a little droopy eyed this morning despite your multiple venti latte habit? Swipe on these eye-boosting shadows packed with caffeine along with positively-charged sea minerals, antioxidants, and cold-pressed borage oil for beautifully-boosted eyes. They stay put and last long beyond when you'll need an afternoon nap.
bareMinerals Ready 2.0 Eyeshadow Palette, $20, nordstrom.com
Caffeine can fray your nerves, but it can really soothe your skin in this moisture-binding, calming face wash. Its frothy goodness lathers right up to cleanse while restoring your skin's delicate lipid balance. We're hooked on the soft, soothed and glowing skin it leaves behind, and the light scent is to die for.
M·A·C Cosmetics Cremewash, $20, maccosmetics.com
If getting up before that cup of coffee is getting harder and harder, add this frothy body wash to your routine. It wakes up your skin with caffeine while milk proteins and sugar soften and hydrate. It's like your morning java jolt, just add water.
Juicy Couture Frothy Shower Gel, $40, nordstrom.com
Undereye bags looking a little heavy for your daily take off? Add this gorgeous primer packed with caffeine, peptides and optical diffusers to help soothe puffiness, hydrate and improve the tone and texture of your delicate undereye skin. You'll look more rested and ready for the day.
Smashbox Photo Finish Hydrating Under Eye Primer, $29, sephora.com
We've all heard that BB creams can do just about anything and this one delivers all the goodness of the product with the added benefit of caffeine to reduce redness and boost an even skin tone. It covers, it hydrates, it protects against sun damage...it does everything except, well, make coffee.
Bobbi Brown BB Cream SPF 35, $42, bobbibrowncosmetics.com
We all have mornings where there just aren't enough cups of coffee or cold compresses to help our super puffy eyes. This caffeine and herbal-extract-packed eye stick soothes and cools delicate eye skin with a lightweight formula that glides on easily and works quickly.
Kiehl's Since 1851 Facial Fuel Eye De-Puffer, $20, kiehls.com
Coffee and tea can create some embarrassing stains, but in this case they can help remove them. This formula goes to work to break up dark spots and skin discoloration, so with regular use (about 8-12 weeks), you should see great results.
Peter Thomas Roth De-Spot Skin Brightening Corrector, $75, sephora.com
We're big fans of exfoliation around here, and this body scrub is one of the best. Packed with - you guessed it, caffeine - along with papaya and pumpkin enzymes and other natural goodness, it removes dead skin while hydrating, soothing and tightening. It's like having Kate with you every morning, which we think would be kind of amazing.
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Body Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, $65, katesomerville.com
Caffeine is a natural diuretic, so when you add it to a line of legendary slimming creams it can help slim puffy skin while tightening and toning where needed. This line of creams and scrubs from the well-known spa can deliver great results with regular use, no coffee-drinking jitters included.
Bliss FatGirl Favorites Set, $42, nordstrom.com
Feeling a little flushed? This pressed mineral powder reduces redness on contact and can help capillaries calm and disappear for hours. It's so good it kind of makes us blush.
Clinique Instant Relief Mineral Pressed Powder, $34.50, nordstrom.com
We love any eye cream that can help us look more awake, especially after flying or a long night. This amazing eye gel delivers an effective formula that's perfect for all skin types and lifts, firms and soothes with a cooling metal ball delivery system. In short, it's an eye-loving must-have.
June Jacobs Revitalizing Eye Gel, $96, junejacobs.com
Why settle for a basic body lotion when you can use one that evens, hydrates, protects and lifts? We love anything that multitasks and this caffeinated, vitamin-and-essential-oil-packed product might be the hardest-working body lotion in the business.
C.Booth 4-in-1 Multi-Action Body Lotion in Lemon Sugar, $8.92, drugstore.com
We're fans of a healthy glow without the damaging rays of the sun. This sunless tanning bronzer sprays on evenly with caffeine, Vitamin D and avocado to lift, hydrate and improve the condition of skin with use. Not only is a great glow, it's a healthier one.
VersaSpa SunlessPro Tanning Bronzer, $33.25, amazon.com
In need of a little spa love? Treat yourself to this amazing body scrub packed with real kona coffee and sugar to exfoliate, lift, hydrate and detox your skin. Follow with a great body lotion for a smooth, silky spa-day look that lasts and lasts.
Pacifica Kona Coffee & Sugar Detox Whole Body Scrub, $28, beauty.com