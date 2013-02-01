Jason Wu Teams Up With Lancome On Makeup Line

With Fashion Week just days away, we already have some exciting makeup news to announce: Jason Wu will be teaming up with Lancome on an upcoming line of color cosmetics. As a designer who has always had a heavy focus on beauty when it comes to his shows, it was only a matter of time before Wu got creative with the makeup side of things as well.

“Beauty has always been extremely important to the Jason Wu label and I’ve made it an integral part of my fashion shows. What was so intriguing about partnering with Lancome, beyond the unparalleled quality and luxury of their products, is the notion that the brand doesn’t impose a model of beauty but rather invites women to embrace themselves. This is the embodiment of a truly modern, sexy and confident woman, much like the women I design for,” Wu told WWD.

Lancome has teamed up with designers in the past, such as Chris Benz and L’Wren Scott, and Wu has dabbled in candle and nail polish collaborations (with Nest Fragrances and CND respectively) just last year, but this will be his first foray into makeup. The collection is due to hit counters in September and we are of course hoping to spot the product on the FLOTUS herself, to maintain the Wu tradition. It only seems right.

[WWD] Image via Imaxtree