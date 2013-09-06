Jason Wu Creates a Feminine Look With a Bold, Glittery Eye and Sleek Ponytail

It’s safe to say that the hair and makeup at Jason Wu’s Spring 2014 show are the first of Fashion Week to get us truly excited. With a glittery eye, a glossy lip, sleek hair and rose gold barrettes, the models looked like they were stepping out of a painting when the hairstylists and makeup artists were done with them.

The gorgeous, glimmering makeup at Jason Wu was created by Diane Kendal for Lancome, who told us, “Jason’s Collection is a bit more feminine with a fluid feel, and we wanted to reflect that in the makeup with a fluidity, still having a bold eye look with a soft and sexy effect.”

To get said effect, Diane lined the eyes and brows with the same pencil, keeping things neutral. In the contour of the eyes, she emphasized the outer and inner corners, then blended with a brown shadow. She then applied pro glitter in the center of the eye using liner very close to the lashes, then curled and applied mascara. Pro tip: For the glitter to stick to the lid, Diane dipped the brush in a bit of water, then removed excess with an oil based remover and a bit of tape. As for the cheeks, a soft blush was applied to the apples, while a balm kept the lips natural.

The chic ponytails at the show were created by Odile Gilbert for Kerastase. Odile began with straight, middle parts, using a pomade that’s not greasy to keep the hair really straight on the head. She then used a flat iron to get straight, blunt ends for the ponytail. Gold or rose gold barrettes were put straight on the ponytail, the finish mimicking the shimmer on the eyes. Odile used pomade that’s not one bit greasy to get the hair really straight to the head. Finally, she finished with Laque Couture hairspray to hold the look in place.

Photos by Rachel Adler

More From Beauty High:

BCBGMAXAZRIA Teaches Us How to Apply Mascara to Every Last Lash

Every Little Detail: Ways to Follow Us During New York Fashion Week

Editor Approved: Fashion Week Beauty Trends to Try