Get The Look: Jason Wu’s Blue Violet Cat Eye

The Fall 2013/2014 shows are in full swing at New York Fashion Week, which means one thing for beauty obsessives like us: tons of new hair and makeup inspiration. One of the most striking looks we’ve seen so far this week was the smoky, blue violet cat eye at Jason Wu. The designer, who of course had the distinction of dressing Michelle Obama for both Presidential Inaugurations as well as countless starlets on the red carpet, is collaborating with Lancôme on a beauty collection set to launch in September. We caught up with lead makeup artist Diane Kendal backstage to get a sneak peek at the new products and a breakdown of the beauty look.

“We’re doing the signature Jason cat eye, but it’s a bit softer this time,” Diane said. “It’s still very graphic, but very blended.”

1. Line the eye with Lancôme Le Crayon Khôl in Purple Dusk ($26, lancome-usa.com), filling in the lid, contour and lower lash line. The pencil makes it easy to create the cat-eye shape and provides a smooth base for powder eye shadow, Diane explained.

2. Apply indigo blue powdered pigment over the pencil, using a brush to blend and soften the edges. Diane used an indigo shadow from the new Jason Wu collection for Lancôme, coming this fall.

3. Add shimmery purple Lancôme Color Design Infinité 24H Eye Shadow in Vibrant Violet ($24.50, lancome-usa.com) to the center of the eyelid to add dimension and make the eye pop.

4. Apply a thin stroke of black liner along the top lashes. “It’s very hard with pencil to get very close to the lashes, so using the black thin line, it kind of finishes the look and covers any little holes,” Diane explained. “It really gives a beautiful finish to the eye.”

5. Finish with Hypnôse Drama Mascara in Excessive Black ($27, lancome-usa.com).

Read more: 4 New Ways To Wear A Cat Eye