Beauty Buzz: Kate Moss Teams Up with Kerastase (Again), Sneak a Peek at Jason Wu x Lancome, More

1. Kate Moss teams up with Kerastase yet again for their latest Couture Styling products (and Brigitte Bardot-inspired campaign). [Press Release]

2. Sneak a peek at Jason Wu’s new line for Lancome, before it hits stores. [Style.com]

3. Dairy really can be affecting your skin – but if you’re not ready to give it up cold turkey, try going organic to ease up breakouts. [Fashionista]

4. Find the most flattering shade of red lipstick for your skin tone, ASAP. [Daily Makeover]

5. Are you setting up your hair for disaster in the morning? Find out which habits you may want to break. [Byrdie]