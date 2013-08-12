Beauty Buzz: Jason Wu, Lancome Launching at Fashion Week; Miley Cyrus’ Transparent Nails, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Jason Wu’s Lancome makeup collaboration is set to launch at Fashion Week, and here’s a sneak peek of the collection. [Daily Makeover]

2. For its 10th Anniversary, Mark Cosmetics’ website got a makeover, complete with spokesperson Lucy Hale modeling the makeup beautifully. [Mark]

3. The 10 commandments of mascara, so your lashes will always look top notch. [Allure]

4. Rachel McAdams revealed her new fiery red hair color. Do you love it or hate it? [Styleite]

5. Miley Cyrus wore see-through nails on the red carpet with fiancè Liam Hemsworth, but we’re not quite sure if we’d try this style. [Popsugar Beauty]

Image via Daily Makeover