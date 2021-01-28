Jason Wu’s New Beauty Collection Brings ‘Less-Is-More’ Luxury To Target

Scroll To See More Images

Renowned fashion designer Jason Wu is no stranger to Target collabs. In 2011, Wu dropped a limited-edition apparel collection for the retailer that sold out in less than twenty-four hours. Now, the runway maven has returned to the mass market retailer, but with something a bit different. In January, Wu joined forces with NYX Professional Cosmetics founder Toni Ko to drop his bespoke (and this, time permanent) Jason Wu beauty collection at Target, bringing his runway sensibility to the beauty arena — and at accessible price points to boot. “My brand is associated with the runway, which all requires makeup and hair looks. Beauty is such an important aspect of our industry and is vital in completing a runway look so this just seemed like the natural next step for me,” Wu tells StyleCaster.

As a leading designer who’s dressed the likes of Jessica Alba, Jamie King, and the GOAT Michelle Obama, it may come as a surprise to some that everything in Wu’s beauty collection is under $20, but both inclusivity and accessibility — while still capturing the Jason Wu brand DNA, of course — were top of priority for Wu and Ko in bringing the line to market. “When it comes to beauty, the market feels very over-saturated, so that prestige customer didn’t seem right for us. So many younger customers are fans of the brand but can’t necessarily buy Jason Wu clothing, and we thought it was important to reach that audience with this line, and Target has been the perfect partner for us in that regard,” he says.

While the collection offers a few skincare products, including the Saved By The Patch Pimple Patches ($11.99) and the Wu-Prime Nourishing Priming Oil ($15.99), Ko and Wu are committed to focusing on color cosmetics for the time being — especially nudes, underscored by an overarching “less is more” makeup approach. “The nude tones throughout the entire collection were chosen carefully for a “less is more” makeup concept. Nude is a major part of the Jason Wu brand DNA, which is why the shades extend to the products’ packaging. We wanted to be inclusive, so we expanded the nude range from pinkish nude to taupe and browns,” he explains.

From the elevated packaging to the premium formulas, and the nuanced shade selections, Jason Wu’s beauty drop is IMO perhaps one of the most exciting things to happen to the affordable beauty space in quite some time. Scroll through below to shop some of my favorite items from the collection, or shop the entire line at Target here.

Jason Wu The BUSH Brow Shaper Soap

This brow-defining “soap” is probably my favorite item from the collection. It grooms, volumizes, and most importantly, keeps my brows intact literally all day. I like to use it alone with layered over my brow pencil for a bushier look.

Hot Fluff Lipstick

Available in seven truly universally-flattering hues, the Fluff Lipstick has become my new go-to (I adore the shade Eclaire pictured above), and the formula is creamy but dries down to a comfortable matte finish. My favorite part about it is that it’s designed to be used on your lips, eyes, and cheeks if you so desire, which really encapsulates Wu’s “less is more” approach.

Jason The Freckled Boy Beauty Mark Faux Freckle Pen

Faux freckles are my absolute favorite beauty trends in recent years, and this fool-proof pen allows you to get a sunkissed look reminiscent of your favorite Instagram filter IRL. Plus, it doesn’t smudge or transfer.

Magic Matte Face Oil

As someone with combination skin (some areas are dry as a desert and others are a total oil slick), this mattifying facial oil is literally a dream product. It delivers a solid dose of hydration to nourish and prime the skin for makeup but keeps excess oil and grease at bay all day long.

Flora 9 Eyeshadow Palette

Available in three different color stories, this compact yet versatile palette contains a complementary assortment of creamy mattes and reflective, fall-out-proof shimmers, allowing you to create multiple looks with just one compact.