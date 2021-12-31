TikTokers Say This ‘Magic’ Face Oil Mattifies With or Without Makeup

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Designer Jason Wu’s affordable beauty line is an under-the-radar favorite you’d be crazy to miss. It hawks ultra-soft lipstick and lip liner, faux freckles, eyeshadow palettes and so much more — all for less than $18. But it’s the Jason Wu Beauty Magic Matte Face Oil that’s going viral on TikTok right now. I have to admit, as much as I love Wu’s makeup, I skipped right over this mattifying product because my skin is on the dry side. But watching TikTokers use it to gorgeous results, and it seems I was wrong.

Makeup artist Megs Cahill took to TikTok to share her new favorite find. “As you can see I’m looking pretty glowy right now, and I want to go ahead and get that beautiful, supermodel matte look,” she says. She applies a few drops to one side of her makeup-free face and rubs it in. After it sets, she notes how one side of her face looks shiny and the other has a soft matte finish. And her skin isn’t even oily! This means it’s a must-have for those with oily skin.

Cahill says her makeup went on “so well” and the oil even worked as a spot treatment to banish shine right on top of her foundation. “This is magic — literally,” she says.

TikToker @BeautyInMonolids is also loving the “lightweight” Magic Matte Face Oil before she applies foundation. “As I apply it, I do let it sink into the skin just for a few moments before applying the rest of my makeup,” she explains. “It does give a nice matte finish.” She notes that if you’re “super oily,” you might want to let it sink into your skin a little longer to let it dry down fully.

The hydrating oil contains oil-absorbing silica, which is how it’s able to mattify so quickly. But since it also contains skin-conditioning ingredients, it won’t dry out your face. Jason Wu Beauty is also vegan, cruelty-free and part of Target’s Clean program. Speaking of Target, it’s in stock right now but as this continues to blow up on TikTok, I don’t expect it to last. Hurry!