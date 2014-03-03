Jared Leto’s Oscars Hair: How to Get His Waves For Yourself

We’re thanking the hair gods that the rumors about Jared Leto wearing a wet man bun to the Oscars red carpet were just that — rumors. The man’s got hair better than practically every woman alive, and it’s not just because he somehow managed to find the perfect balance between dark and light for an ombré that makes us want to weep. His waves are just as enviable, and we found out exactly how to get them. Chase Kusero for Vidal Sassoon styled Jared’s hair for the Oscars, and here, he explains exactly how to get his air dried waves at home.

For starters, you should know that Jared’s look was a two-day process. Chase started the night before the Oscars, applying Vidal Sassoon Pro Waves Primer Spray on wet hair. Next, he applied pomade to the lengths of the hair for a flexible hold and curl definition. Chase created a center part on Jared, then let the hair air dry.

On the day of the Oscars, Chase finished up his look with ColorFinity Dry Shampoo in Rich Darks at the roots. As a final touch, he sprayed Heat Protect & Shine Spray on the ends and straightened just a few sections of hair for a bit of a smoother look.

