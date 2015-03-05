Cut AND Color? Jared Leto Is Also Platinum Blonde

It was only a few days ago that we learned (and cried over the fact) that Jared Leto had kissed his long, ombred locks goodbye for a MUCH shorter ‘do in order to get ready for a film role—and the heatthrob’s strands have gone through yet another transformation, this time, with hair color. Jared Leto has gone platinum.

He attended the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week debuting not only his fresh cut and shaved face, but a shocking platinum color that none of us saw coming. Mind you, Jared’s hair color has frequently made headlines, as pretty much everyone wanted to know how he managed to achieve such a gorgeous gradient of sunkissed highlights, but we’ve never seen Jared with color quite like this!

The new ‘do he showed up with is quite short, but features longer layers on top with shorter, trimmed layers on the side. Coincidentally, Jared wasn’t the only one who attended this fashion show with platinum, slicked back hair. As you know, Kim Kardashian made her big revelation before Balmain took the runway, too. Think they chatted about it beforehand?

Since two of the buzziest, influential stars in the celebrity beauty world just took on platinum—basically at the same time—we’re calling it a trend.

