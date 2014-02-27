Jared Leto’s Hair: 8 GIFs of the Most Perfect Ombre That Ever Was

With the Oscars coming up this Sunday, we’re getting pretty excited about how the celebrities will show up to the red carpet. But, Lupita N’yongo and Jennifer Lawrence aside, let’s talk about what we’re all really excited for: Jared Leto’s hair. Sure, he’s gone through every style and color under the sun, but the man has been rocking the best ombre we’ve ever seen for the past few months ever, and considering he’s presenting at the Oscars, it’s sure to be a must-see.

Sadly, there have been some rumors (via his hairstylist Chase Kusero) that he may wear a “wet man bun” on Sunday evening, so we’re just going to take a few minutes to enjoy his flowing locks at their finest, thanks to the GIFs below.

Why do we love Jared’s hair so much? Mainly because he knows how good it looks and he owns it.

He might use shine serum that comes straight from a hair commercial, but he probably has just naturally silky strands.

Hide it under a hood all you want, J, we can still see those blonde ends peeking out underneath.

He can’t even really frown. No one could be sad with hair that pretty.

Talk about whatever you want, man, we’re still looking at your angelic locks.

What hat? We don’t see any hat? Nope, no crazy eyeball either. All we see is ombre perfection.

A hat on top of hair like this should be a sin.