January Nail Shades to Watch For: Macaroon Inspired Lines, Chanel Polish & More

We may talk about nail polish (and nail art) a lot on Beauty High, but frankly, who can really get enough? So to start off the new year on the right foot, we figured the best way would obviously be to round up the hottest nail collections that are launching this month that we’ll all need to be getting our hands on.

From Estee Lauder’s macaroon inspired collection to Chanel’s latest spring line (which will be sure to spawn multiple lookalikes) we can’t wait to start painting our fingertips with these babies. Let us know in the comments below which ones are your favorites!