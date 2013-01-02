StyleCaster
January Nail Shades to Watch For: Macaroon Inspired Lines, Chanel Polish & More

What's hot
Rachel Adler
by
We may talk about nail polish (and nail art) a lot on Beauty High, but frankly, who can really get enough? So to start off the new year on the right foot, we figured the best way would obviously be to round up the hottest nail collections that are launching this month that we’ll all need to be getting our hands on.

From Estee Lauder’s macaroon inspired collection to Chanel’s latest spring line (which will be sure to spawn multiple lookalikes) we can’t wait to start painting our fingertips with these babies. Let us know in the comments below which ones are your favorites!

Chanel Le Vernis Spring 2013 Collection: Fracas, Emprise and Accessoire

China Glaze Tranzitions Color Change Collection

Deborah Lippmann "GIRLS" Collection

MAC Cosmetics APRES CHIC Collection in Dangerously Fun and Hangin' Loose

Estee Lauder Paris Macarons Pure Color Collection

Mariah Carey Nail Collection for OPI

Nicole by OPI "Modern Family" Collection

Zoya Lovely Pastel Shades Spring 2013 Collection

