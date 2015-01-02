January Mood Board: 13 Things We’re Loving This Month

A new month is here, and our editorial team has been injected with all sorts of fall inspiration, making it the perfect time for the next installment of our Mood Board series.

Our interests are varied—from pop culture and music to the arts, interior design, and (of course!) fashion. Here, we’ve highlighted 12 things our editors are ecstatic about this month. Take a look, and let us know: What’s your January inspiration?

1. Color of the year: Marsala

Pantone has released its color of 2015 and it is the wine-inspired shade of Marsala. Expect the burgundy-esque tone to infuse itself into accessories, clothing, shoes, and all sorts of on-trend items this year.Bonus: It’s a great opportunity to reinstate all those oxblood hued pieces you bought in 2012.

2. Album Cover: Panda Bear

Taylor Swift showed us that music has value this year when she campaigned fans to purchase her CD, rather than listen for free via programs like Spotify. In case you forgot, stores still sell hard copies of music, many times with beautiful album cover to go along with it. Our favorite design this month is the album cover to Panda Bear, with its graphic stripes and pop art influenced style. You can even pick up a lithograph of the print to hang on your wall.

3. Ann Demeulemeester

There’s finally a book about the mysterious processes of designer Ann Demeulemeester. One of the original Antwerp Six, the punk-influenced designer helped transform the face of luxury fashion into a dark, romantic, glamorous world. 1,000 photos deep, this book is a must have for the fashion coffee table collector.

4. An Amped Up Toothbrush

It’s a new year and what better way to kick off 2015 than with pearly white teeth and healthy gums? The Sonicare Diamond Clean electronic toothbrush is no joke: it has 5 different settings to whiten and clean, making your smile your shiniest new accessory.

5. Party Heels

Hidden gems never get old, especially when you can incorporate them into your already stunning accessories. We obsess over shoes (especially the ones primed for 2015 hot off the runway) and our collection never stops growing. These sandals by Nicholas Kirkwood hide a pearl in a surprising chic way that will make heads drop straight to your feet when you walk into a room.

6. Knits on Knits

We’ve become nitwits for knitwear, the trend that is popping up everywhere this year. From the runways of Marc Jacobs, Celine, and Stella McCartney look out for fully knit looks this winter, from your headband to your pants.

7. Streamlined Bags

Our handbag inspiration is as clean and pure as our New Year’s diet. We’re thinking smooth lines, no frills, and simple style. When it comes to this timeless look, a Celine clutch like this can do no wrong. Also on our New Year’s checklist? Make a visit to the museum dedicated solely to handbags.

8. “Selma “

This Hollywood drama highlights how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (played by David Oyelowo) and his followers took the epic Civil Rights march from Selma to Montgomery, in efforts to pass the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Reliable movie review site Rotten Tomatoes gave it an unheard of 100% rating, so you can be sure it’s worth your time. Oh, and Oprah’s leading role doesn’t hurt either.

9 . Leather Baseball Caps

Beanies aren’t the only topper we can borrow from the boys. Start your year out cool by trading in your wooly knit for a sleek and stylish leather baseball cap. Our favorites are from GentsCo, which come in a wide range of textured leathers, cashmere, and even corduroy.

10. Glossier Liquid Foil Liner

We’ve been obsessing over the metallic Glossier foil eyeliner that extends the gift wrapping season into January.

11. High Impact Makeup

According to our friends at Beauty High ’tis the season to step out of your comfort zone (at least when it comes to beauty). Check out their collection of high impact beauty looks that will be sure to turn heads in the new year.

12. Dainty Statement Necklaces

Granted we love us a good statement necklace, this month we’re channeling styles that pack a style punch in a small package. Dainty yet fierce, the Magix Unicorn necklace by MASBisjoux is made with rose gold and diamonds, and is delicate enough to wear every day. And what’s better than a little magic bringing a little magic into your daily life.

13. Customized Marshmallows

Cupcakes are so yeseterday. 2015 is all about the marshmallow, bonus points if you go through the trouble of customizing them. Boomf makes it as easy as uploading your latest selfie.