This Night Cream Is ‘Worth Your Rent Money’

While we can’t stand January Jones‘ character on “Mad Men,” we continue to look to the actress for hair and makeup inspiration. In a recent interview with beauty site, Violet Grey, January shared her must-have night cream.

“I can’t live without Sisely’s Supremya night cream. It’s worth your rent money.”

At $775, it really is the cost of some people’s rent. While we would normally turn up our nose at such an outrageously priced product, we do have to note how good her skin looks…

