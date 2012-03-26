Get January Jones’ ‘Mad Men’ Hairstyle

Now that Mad Men has officially returned, we can go ahead and enjoy our hour of a time lapse into the glorious ’60s every Sunday night. From the incredible wardrobe (who thought a skirt suit could be so sexy?) to the pin curls, we can’t decide if the beauty looks distract us more than Don Draper does.

Head stylist for the show, Terrie V. Owen let us in on how she gets Betty Francis’ signature hairstyle. Obviously it helps if you have her shoulder-length hair, but it can be toyed with. To get the look, Terrie advises to follow her directions below:

Part the hair on the side you want it to be and section the hair parallel to the side part in small sections. Spray with White Sands Liquid Texture Thermal Styling Spray and curl each piece towards the face. Make sure you take small sections that are neat and tidy and curl the entire head. This is an important step: clip your curl with your small clippies in place before you move to next section.

For hot rollers, section pieces of hair, spray with White Sands Liquid Texture Thermal Styling Spray and set roller parallel to the side part. Place rollers throughout the sides and back of the whole head.

Let the hair cool off a bit before you brush it out. This helps the set to last longer.

Then, brush hair straight down with a good quality natural bristle brush. I use a Mason Pearson brush (brushes are important because a plastic vent brush doesn’t give the same effect). Brush into a smooth style and push the waves into place with some grooming crème on your fingertips and then finish with some hairspray to hold the look in place. You can also modernize this style by just using your fingers to style your hair instead of a brush and get more of a textured piecey look.

Courtesy Image