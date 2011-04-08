January Jones Gets Back At High School B*tches

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

January Jones opens up in the May issue of Marie Claire UK about High School insecurites, the temptations of plastic surgery, and Mad Men. (marie claire)

Arizona Muse’s ad campaign for Yves Saint Laurent’s Pure Chromatic collection has been released showcasing some dramatic blue streaked eyes. (designscene)

Glee star Heather Morris lives by lip stains and Olay wipes, and loves to crochet baby blankets, of course. (teenvogue)

Beauty Etc. explores the colors of Earth, Wind, Fire etc (Captain Planet anyone?) with makeup artist Tomara Watkins in their latest editorial. (beauty etc)

Kiehl’s latest designer series pairs Chloe Sevigny and Dexter with graphic designers to help save the world. (beauty counter blog)

Photo: Guy Aroch, Marie Claire UK May 2011