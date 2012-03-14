How To Get January Jones’ Runway Inspired Rose-Gold Highlights

Mad Men star and all-around red carpet stunner, January Jones, showed up last night to the Paleyfest red carpet with subtle rose-gold (some may say “pink”) streaks in her hair. We predicted that pink hair was sticking around this spring and we can’t help but compare Jones’ soft highlights to those on the Peter Som SS 2012 runway.

With just a few subtle highlights framing her face, Aura Friedman for Wella created the same look last fashion week and we fell instantly in love. But as much as we loved the look on the runway, we love it even more on Jones’ blonde bob.

Want to get this look for yourself? Here is how Aura created the temporary highlights for the runway:

Aura infused soft jewel tones into Peter Som’s girls with rose gold, peach, coral and amethyst painted extensions. Expert Tip: The root of the extension was painted grey to create a more seamless blend from the scalp.

“This spot highlighting technique adds a focal point and three-dimensional element,” said Aura. “The boldness is in the unusual tone, but the femininity is that the colors are soft and beautiful for every skin tone.”

What do you think of this look for spring? Are you ready to play with some color?