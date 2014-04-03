How to Get January Jones’s Colorful Cat Eye

Of course we admire January Jones for her acting chops, but that’s not all: From pink hair to a lavender cat eye to a classic red lip and back again, the “Mad Men” star isn’t afraid to bust out a serious no-shrinking-violet beauty look for the red carpet.

Last night’s premiere for the beloved show’s seventh and final season was no different—the actress showed up her costars with one rather ambitious look that she totally nailed. Said Chanel celebrity makeup artist Rachel Goodwin of Jones’s colorful cat eye, “For January’s makeup I went graphic and bold. I used both matte and metallic textures and paired cobalt blue with gold, giving her eyes a modern playful update on a classic cat eye.”

For that standout eye look, Goodwin applied CHANEL Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long Lasting Eyeliner in Blue Exquis ($32, chanel.com), a rich sapphire blue, to the upper eye and the glistening rose gold CHANEL Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long Lasting Eyeliner in Or Rose ($32, chanel.com) on the lower lid for what she called “an unexpected contrast of color and texture.”

Goodwin then curled the actress’s lashes and applied two coats of Le Volume de Chanel Mascara in Noir ($30, chanel.com) and finished off the look with a soft, neutral pink lip color, CHANEL Rouge Coco Hydrating Crème Lip Colour in Chéri ($35, chanel.com).

