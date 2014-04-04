Best of the Week: January Jones’ Braid, Shailene Woodley’s Bold Lip, More

Our favorite blonde bombshells and beautiful brunettes were seen gliding along red carpets all around the globe this week looking absolutely gorgeous. Some went the simple route like Jamie Chung and Emma Watson, while others like January Jones and Kate Mara chose to add a bit more pizzazz. Whether the look was classic or colorful, we are dying to try them all.

To see the celebrity hair and makeup we’ve mentioned and more, click through the slideshow above! We hope you love the looks as much as we do.

