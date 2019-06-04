January Jones Just Joined the Celebrity Bob Club

If you’ve been dying to chop your hair for the summer, it seems like now is the time to do it. Every day a new celebrity joins the bob club and each one is chicer than the last. This time it’s all about former Mad Men star January Jones and her killer bob. It’s a blunt, one-length cut, just like Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato’s. And apparently, she’s been wanting this style forever.

Hairstylist Bridget Brager is responsible for the big chop and she shared on Instagram just how she was able to create a perfect style specifically for Jones. “Welp, we finally did it! ✂️ @januaryjones has sent me #bluntbob hair inspiration pics for months!! We’ve been waiting for her (old) bangs to grow long enough to give that perfect blunt bob, middle part look. Patience. 👏🏻,” she wrote. According to her post, she was able to take weight out of Jones’ hair (therefore, reducing the width of her hair) without giving her layers. “It’s important for a blunt bob to have movement,” she added.

If you want to try Jones’ cut for yourself but aren’t sure if you have the right face shape, Brager wants you to remove that from your head right now. “There is a bob style haircut for every woman—every hair type and face shape 💁🏼‍♀️,” she wrote. “If you have been teetering to make a big hair move…Fear not 👊🏻 Go for it! Make sure you bring inspiration pictures and thoroughly talk it out with your stylist. Get what you want! 👏🏻 “

Follow Brager on Instagram for more gorgeous hair info and take yourself to the salon—STAT.