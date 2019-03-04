Janelle Monáe’s Bejeweled Space Buns Are the Best Part of Paris Fashion Week

There are many reasons to be a Janelle Monáe stan, but what made us Archandroid converts is her unabashed commitment to one-of-a-kind fashion and beauty inspiration. TBH, there’s no such thing as a hair rut in the singer and actress’ world, whose got a penchant for accessorizing with everything from safety pins to googly eyes. So much so, that every time we’re short on styling ideas, she comes through with a bold move we never saw coming. So it should come as no surprise that her latest ‘do–bejeweled space buns–is our favorite to date.

This weekend, Monáe strutted into Paris Fashion Week where she attended a slew of high-profile shows, including Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger, Valentino and Stella McCartney. And while her head-to-toe ensembles for those shows were worthy of a double-take, it was her hairstyle at Thom Browne that stopped us dead in our tracks. Along with a matching jacket and suit, the 33-year-old donned an old-school hairdo us ’90s babies are all too familiar with: a pair of space buns.

For most people, that’s where the fun ends and begins, unless you’re Monáe of course. Instead, she elevated the basic ‘do with a string of pearls woven throughout, giving it the high fashion edge needed for sitting front row. And since she’s a true beauty guru at heart, her show-stopping beauty moves didn’t stop there either. She also elevated this child-like style with a bold, black winged liner and a no makeup-makeup complexion. Monáe has previously hinted that her hair choices carry secret messages, so we’re assuming this one is a reminder to be young and free with a touch of class.

And since most of us are guilty of being rather boring with our styles, sporting the same half-up, half-down ‘do on a daily, we applaud Monáe for her adventurous take on this one. In the meantime, we’ll be planning a trip to the arts and crafts store.