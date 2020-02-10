Janelle Monae Tucked Away Her Hair Accessories to Serve Nothing But Face at the Oscars

One of our favorite beauties of the night is here, people. Janelle Monae is taking the stage for a “special performance,” joining other performers including Billie Eilish, Elton John, Randy Newman, and Cynthia Erivo. While she’s sure to switch up her look, Monae’s Oscars makeup for 2020 is pretty incredible so far. We’re loving the way her red lips and full lashes stand out with her hair hidden under her gown’s ultra-glam hood.

Monae always gives us something to talk about on the red carpet. Whether she’s wearing a complicated (read: amazing) headdress and natural makeup like she did to the 2019 Grammy Awards or the show-stopping pixie cut and jeweled headband she wore to the 2017 Oscars, she continues to awe and amaze. She loves hair accessories, which is why we were surprised to see it’s all about the sparkly hood and makeup tonight.

Nikki Nelms is responsible for her hair, as usual. Nelms noted on Instagram that her GHD hairdryer ($199 at Sephora) “saved her life” and got her client ready for the red carpet. Makeup artist Jessica Smalls gave Monae that red lip and full lashes.

We have to discuss her flawless skin, as well. Smalls used KohGenDo All-In-One Moisture Spa Gel Rich ($90 at Macy’s) to plump and hydrate before she applied the brand’s foundation. To get those long, full lashes that have a wispy effect, Smalls layered multiple Lashify Gossamers of different lengths and styles. She used Amplify Gossamer Lashes in A.10 ($20 at Lashify) for the short ones, Bold Gossamer Lashes in B.14 ($20 at Lashify) for a thicker style and Drama Gossamer Lashes in D.16 ($20 at Lashify) for extra fullness.

