Jane Iredale Dots Her I’s

I don’t know about you, but no matter how many times I wash my face, the little remnants of eyeliner still always remain. Cue Jane Iredale’s latest innovation – Dot the I. These one-time-use swabs not only remove eye makeup and mascara, but also calm your skin. Just bend the striped swab tip until it snaps, and watch the opposite end fill with a pre-measured, ready to use formula for touch-ups and corrections. The non-irritating botanical formula is gentle, alcohol-free and even safe for contact lens wearers and those with sensitive eyes. I like to call this genius little product “Q-Tips 2.0.”

Jane Iredale Dot the I, $22, available June 1 at janeiredaledirect.com