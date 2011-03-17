StyleCaster
Jane Eyre? Jane Hair!

This time last year,it was impossible to overlook the influence of Mad Men on fashion and beauty trends. Case in point: Chris Benz’s 2011 Resort Collection.

This season, the pendulum of historical influence is swinging further back in time. At the McQueen show we saw a modern take on a medieval helmet, but made of simple metal barrettes, and other Paris runways seemed to borrow from a pilgram theme, or as StyleCaster’s Alyssa Vingan calls it, Pilgram Chic. Take note, broad-brimmed hats aren’t just for ladies who lunch. And bonnets, well, let’s just say that if it takes a bonnet to get Michael Fassbender’s attention, then tie me in.

Enter into the beauty trend barometer: Mia Wasikowska in Focus Features’ Jane Eyre. And as you can see, Jane’s hair has not changed in over a hundred years. From the staid book covers you may remember from your high school English class, to Wasikowska’s severe look, Jane Eyre is synonomous with a severe middle part.

So as Mad Men was to 2010, will Jane Eyre be to 2011? Probably not. It’s difficult for a period film to reach the same audience as multiple seasons of a television drama, but that won’t stop me from creating a slideshow for you. Why, because (a) I love a slideshow and (b) I’m curious to see if any of the sumptuous hairstyles we’re seeing in this film will show up on the streets this spring and summer.

1 of 8

Mia Wasikowska in Jane Eyre released this month by Focus Features.

Why does it take a movie adaptation to finally get a decent cover for a book read the world over?

Ruth Wilson played Jane Eyre in 2006 in a 4 part mini-series. 

Joan Fontaine played the first on-screen Eyre in 1944, opposite Orson Welles.

Showing your pigtails was considered advanced flirting in Victorian England.

Spoiler alert: Jane gets some. Fontaine and Welles in 1944 (L) and Michael Fassbender and Wasikowska in 2011 (R). 

More updo's. Judi Dench and Sally Hawkins in supporting roles.

A surviving photograph of Charlotte Bronte, who it is said, modeled Jane Eyre on parts of her own life.

