This New Tanning Mousse Gives You A Sun-Kissed Glow In Just 20 Minutes

James Read knows a thing or two about self-tanning. He’s worked on Tom Ford, Burberry and Sophia Webster campaigns, as well as with celebrities including Rosie Huntingdon Whitely, Ellie Goulding and Mariah Carey. It made sense for the spray tan artist to launch his own line, the James Read self-tan collection, back in 2012 with his patented “Tantone Technology.” Now, he’s rolling out an all-new face serum and mousse just in time for bathing suit weather.

There are two major things that make James Read’s line stand out from others. One is the customizable option. Whether you’re applying the Glow 20 Facial Tanning Serum or Glow 20 Mousse, each allows you to decide if you want a subtle glow or a just-got-back-from-Miami tan. Here’s how it works. Keep the product on for 20 minutes and you’ll see a light bronze develop. Want to stop there? Wash it off with water. For darker color, leave it on for 60 or 90 minutes, or even overnight.

We also love how these self-tanners are basically skincare and bronzer in one. That’s thanks to the addition of encapsulated vitamin C to help brighten skin, hyaluronic acid for hydration and aloe vera to soothe the skin. Oh, and it smells great. Is that three things? All the newbies are out now (plus even more faves!) so shop ’em below before you get that pool party invite.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

James Read 20 Minute Self-Tan Collection

Get both new products, the Glow 20 Facial Tanning Serum and Glow 20 Mousse, as well as a mitt to keep your hands clean.

James Read Ultimate Glow Tan Click & Glow Duo

Add this formula right into your current moisturizer or foundation for an easy-to-use gradual tan.

James Read Self Tanning Face & Body H2O Drops Duo

This two-piece set includes formulas for use on your body and face. Simply drop three to four drops into your usual moisturizer for a gorgeous summer glow.

James Read Face and Body Coconut Tanning Mist with Mitt

These Coconut Water Mists help you achieve a buildable glow while smelling like a summer vacay.