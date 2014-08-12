News: James Franco Goes Blond; Plastic Surgery for Ears

James Franco showed off a straight blond hair look, and yes, it’s very Nick Carter. [People]

Model Karlie Kloss‘s career has been on the up and up for years, and her latest score is a big sign of beauty industry approval: The 22-year-old is the new face of Chanel Coco Noir fragrance. [Beauty High]

The members of One Direction seem pretty involved with the development of their fragrance, which is kind of cool considering they’re five young dudes putting their name on a perfume for teenage girls. [POPSUGAR Beauty]

A new cosmetic surgery procedure known as “ear rejuvenation” (or “eartox,” to devotees) is gaining popularity. What will we be able to fix next? [Daily Mail]