James Charles Accused Wet n Wild of Copying His Mophie Palette

While controversy in the beauty community isn’t new, most of the time it’s been between beauty bloggers themselves. But this time, it’s a YouTuber and a brand. We’re talking about James Charles and Wet n Wild and the eyeshadow palette drama that took over social media this weekend—in the beauty world, at least. It all started when Wet n Wild showed off its 40 Palette, an upcoming fall launch, on Twitter. It was available for pre-sale at RuPaul’s DragCon in New York City. Charles spotted the palette and quote tweeted the tease, writing: “That’s crazy… your ‘NEW’ palette looks extremely similar.”

He’s talking about the similarities between his 39-shade Morphe palette that was released last November and this Wet n Wild one. Each has a rainbow of colors and circle eyeshadow pans. Charles goes on to say he’s not claiming to be the only one who can do a colorful palette. He tweeted: “There are only so many colors you can put into an eyeshadow palette & I’m not claiming to ‘own’ specific colors. BUT when you copy the exact shades & layout from my palette without even TRYING to hide it…?

We’re assuming what he’s talking about when he says the brand is “not trying to hide it” is a tweet from Wet n Wild replying to a fan accusing the brand of copying Charles’ Morphe palette. “We certainly didn’t copy the price :),” the Tweet reads.

The Morphe palette retails for $39, while Wet n Wild tweeted its would be priced between $25 and $29.

We’ve reached out to both James Charles and Wet n Wild for comment.