Jameela Jamil Did Her Own Red Carpet Makeup and It’s a Neon Dream

Last night was the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund 2019 Awards and stars came out dressed to impress. It’s not easy to stand out in this fashion-forward crowd but one look at Jameela Jamil’s yellow eyeliner and you know she nailed it. So you’ll understand I was surprised when I saw that Jamil did her makeup herself for the big event. “I do my own makeup. I just learn off YouTube and Instagram videos,” Jamil previously told The New York Times. “When I was about 27 or 28, a couple years into my career, people would cake my face with makeup. I rarely wear foundation, and I don’t love putting stuff on my skin. I want to look like me.”

Jamil wore an entirely monochromatic neon yellow look while posing for photos with boyfriend James Blake. She rocked a Christopher John Rogers (who won the biggest award of the night!) SS20 Sulphur silk charmeuse and pleated poplin look with matching yellow Le Silla Eva pumps.

Her outfit was obviously the inspiration for her makeup. Her neon eyeliner matched the yellow ensemble perfectly. While we don’t know exactly which eyeliner she used, the actress tagged M.A.C. in a photo on Instagram. Her pop of pink lip provided cool contrast to all the yellow.

Yellow eyeliner is a really easy way to update your makeup without a ton of effort. Shop some of our favorites, below, starting at less than $5.

