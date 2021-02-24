Jada Pinkett Smith Just Rolled Out Her New Beauty Brand & Everything Is Under $6

The Smith family keeps it pretty private but one thing we know they all have in common is how much they care for their community and the environment. A quick glance at their social media pages will show you that. It makes perfect sense that Jada Pinkett Smith, along with her family, would launch Hey Humans, a sustainable, personal care line. Of course, it’s also affordable so it’s accessible for the Smith’s audience.

Pinkett Smith is the creative director and co-founder of Hey Human. She’s hawking deodorant, body wash, body lotion and toothpaste (so far) that’s sustainable from the inside out. Each is made from vegan, cruelty-free and naturally derived ingredients made without sulfates, parabens, phthalates and silicones.

The packaging is not only cute but also made from aluminum and paper so each is fully recyclable. Many products are made from PCR plastic that sometimes can’t be recycled.

Ready to shop the affordable goods? Get started, below.

Hey Humans Body Wash Apple Matcha

This hydrating body wash cleanses and leaves behind a subtle apple scent.

Hey Humans Body Lotion Banana Aloe

This hydrating lotion contains shea butter, Vitamin E and essential oils.

Hey Humans Natural Deodorant Coconut Mint

The brand promises this aluminum-free, solid deodorant gives all day odor protection.

Hey Humans Fluoride Toothpaste Clean Mint Rush

Never has a toothpaste looked and smelled so good.