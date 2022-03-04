Boyfriend of Our Dreams Jacob Elordi Uses This Age-Defying Glow Serum & It’s Obvi Working Very Well For Him

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you watch Euphoria or not, we’re sure Jacob Elordi has caught your eye on the cover of a magazine, in your social feed or on the red carpet. He has luscious brown hair, deep brown eyes and a jawline that could cut diamonds. Okay, okay, but we’re not here to continue gushing over his dashing looks (someone please stop us). We’re here to get to the bottom of how he looks so hot all the time—we mean, how he achieves his incredibly dewy, clear skin.

Luckily, we don’t have to dig too deep, since Shannon JJ Williams, Elordi’s makeup artist and hairstylist, spilled the tea on TikTok. As it turns out, celeb-loved Ole Henriksen’s Truth Serum is the miracle worker behind the actor’s godly glow.

It’s a vitamin C serum that’s like a daily multivitamin for your skin. The formula incorporates vitamin C, collagen, orange extract, green tea extract and aloe juice. This antioxidant-packed concoction evens out, firms and hydrates skin like no other.

“I’ve tried different brands and there’s no product that beats this formula and consistency!” wrote one shopper. “It absorbs to leave your skin dewy and plump! I will be using this until I’m in the grave.”

The claims definitely stack up, and we’ll explain why below. But just be warned: When you treat yourself to this anti-aging vitamin C serum, you just might become the internet’s next obsession to thirst over.

Let’s get into the amazing cocktail of glow-inducing ingredients in this serum. The brand’s True-C Complex is made of stabilized vitamin C for evening out skin and turning back the clock. Collagen is a great supporting ingredient to vitamin C, since it enhances the skin’s natural elasticity. There are also orange and green tea extracts for soothing and protecting the skin, as well as aloe juice for softening and calming. Mixed together, you’ll be left with a firm, radiant hydrated complexion.

“My holy grail Vitamin C serum. Smells great and brightens my dark spots fairly quickly. A little goes a long way.”

This formula is great for those with acne since it’s fast-absorbing and oil-free. However, it’s technically compatible with all skin types, per the brand.

“Gives me a glow when I wake up the next morning and helps heal my acne. As someone with sensitive, acne-prone skin this worked and I’m so glad I tried it!”

For all-day hydration and a lasting glow, opt for Ole Henriksen’s Truth Serum. Nate would want you to.