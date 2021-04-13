Wait, Jacob Elordi Wears Ciaté’s Dewy Blush Better Than I Do

Nothing bugs me more than a beauty brand coming out with a “genderless” makeup or skincare line. That’s because there is no gender attached to products as it is. Take for instance me and Jacob Elordi wearing the same blush, according to a recent photo. Hair and makeup artist Shannon J J Williams shared a BTS of the Kissing Booth and Euphoria star during his shoot for Man About Town Magazine. If you haven’t seen these photos, well, you’re in for a treat.

Photographer Isabella Elordi (his sister!) shot the editorial. Jacob thanks her “for bringing art to my world through hers.” The photos are gorgeous, with Jacob mixing traditional masculine and feminine together in the most high-fashion way. When his very buff arms are exposed on the cover, he’s also wearing dangly earrings and a crop top. In a close-up shot (and the BTS picture), he has flushed cheeks, which according to the brand, is thanks to Ciaté London’s Dewy Blush.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

“For a subtle rosy glow, the gel-balm formula is great for adding a pop of color and brightness in one step,” Williams told Ciaté London. He used the shade Papaya on Jacob, a pretty peachy pink.

The cheek tints come in two shades in addition to Papaya: Coconut (a bronze/nude) and Pomegranate (a berry). It’s lightweight and blendable, formulated with yuzu and dragon fruit for brightening. They’re similar to other dew blushes but a little more sheer, which makes them easier to build on all skin types—and genders, for that matter. Not everyone wants ultra-bright blush. You only need a little bit of this formula to see a subtle glow, but you can add more for a TikTok-ready heavy blush look. However you use Dewy Blush is up to you but one thing is for certain, makeup is for everyone.