Jaclyn Hill Just Broke Her Silence on Those “Moldy” Lipsticks

Jaclyn Hill is defending her lipsticks in a new video posted Tuesday night. The beauty YouTuber and entrepreneur has been under fire for her first product launch, a set of neutral lipsticks customers claim to have small black holes, fibers that look like hair and some kind of film on top. Hill sat down sans makeup to address the claims but we’re not sure if it did more harm than good.

We told you yesterday about YouTuber RawBeautyKristi busting out her microscope and taking photos of the lipstick bullets. She showed her findings and some photos from her followers that prove all of the above contamination issues. Hill addresses each of them in the video but promises over and over again that the lipsticks are not harmful.

“The first thing I want to address before anything else is the accusations that my lipsticks are expired, moldy or hazardous in any way shape or form,” she says. Hill claims the lipsticks didn’t go into mass production until the same month she launched the brand, putting documents on the screen as proof. “Every single ingredient in my lipstick is new and FDA approved,” she promises.

Next, she talks about the little black holes. Hill says they’re oxygen bubbles. “They’re being lifted to the surface when my lipstick bullet is being cooled off,” she says. “When it’s going from a hot temperature fresh out of the vat into the actual component and just be cooled down to the component cap can be put on top, in that process sometimes those oxygen bubbles don’t make it all the way through.” She says if you’re experiencing the holes, she’ll issue a full refund and give new lipsticks.

Then she addresses the texture, the “grittiness” many are seeing on the lipsticks. She claims her “vats” aren’t “breaking down all my raw materials” because she produced “so many lipsticks so quickly.” Hill says the lipsticks are safe and will still give you a “creamy feel” once applied even though they’re “not pretty to look at.” She reiterates the brand will issue a refund.

Now for what everyone is waiting for: the white “fuzzies” and fibers that look like hair. Hill promises they come from the gloves the techs used in her lab. She says they’ll no longer be making any products at this lab. “It is not harmful for you,” she adds.

Many fans aren’t thrilled with her response to the allegations. “What about the black hairs and pieces of metal and plastic beads are they FDA approved?” one person asked on YouTube. “So you’re telling me you worked on this for years but you never thought of quality control. Okay,” said another. Many said things along the line of one girl: “If the ‘white fuzzies’ are from gloves, then that means that your lipsticks were contaminated.”

Watch the video above to hear Hill’s side of the lipstick story.