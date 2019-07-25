Jaclyn Hill Quotes Kurt Cobain in Latest Apology Video

She’s back, everyone. After taking a one-month hiatus from social media (yes, just a month), Jaclyn Hill is back with another apology video on YouTube talking about her lipstick launch disaster for her brand Jaclyn Cosmetics. You know the one where customers and fellow influencers found what looked like hair, mold and tiny holes in the tubes. At first, Hill claimed fuzzy gloves and temperature issues caused the problems but that they weren’t dangerous to use. Then, she switched gears and said she would refund everyone’s money. It’s been continuous back-and-forth drama. In this new video, she seems to want to put the whole thing to bed.

The video is titled “Where I’ve Been.” She starts off by saying how “uncomfortable” and “terrified” she is to make the video and even speak on the controversy at all. “This video might be the biggest mistake of my entire career,” she says. That’s when she recites Kurt Cobain’s famous quote: “I’d rather be hated for who I am than loved for who I am not.”

Hill admits she was “confident to the point of cockiness” while creating the brand and that she trusted the wrong people. She claims she’s been told not to speak on the controversy but she wanted to respect her followers who have watched her videos for a decade. She ended up leaving the lab she was working with and gave social media a break, saying: “I was humiliated, I was embarrassed, and it was time for me to start picking things up and putting the pieces back together and rebuilding.”

Reactions to the video are mixed. Many aren’t ready to hear from her and don’t want any more excuses.

Others think the Kurt Cobain quote might have been a little much.

Watch Hill’s entire 19-minute video above.