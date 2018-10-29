Jackie Aina’s Latest Must-See Tutorial is Dedicated to ‘Unproblematic’ Beauty Brands

Though we’re happy to see conversations around inclusivity happening throughout the beauty industry, it can become redundant and frustrating for those who have been labeled unofficial torch-bearers of the movement. Jackie Aina certainly falls into this category.

Beyond her seasoned tenure as a go-to vlogger and brand collaborator, the pioneer has also been unabashed about using her platform to call out racism, brands who seem to exclude women of color and everything in between.

She’s also dedicated a good chunk of her tutorials to spotlighting marginalized groups and deconstructing common harmful phrases, such as “I don’t see color,” in a humorous, but informative way.

This time around, she’s taking a fresh approach to the diversity debate by spreading positivity instead of complaining. In her latest tutorial, she puts together a “kinda full face” using brands that have a cause.

“And by brands with a cause, I don’t necessarily mean brands that donate to charity…which is a great thing. Don’t get me wrong,” she said. Instead, these are under-appreciated and overlooked, underrepresented or marginalized in some way.

Some are ones that she’s personally familiar with and others were recent Twitter discoveries. And of course, the entire look includes her Too Faced Born This Way Foundation. Once you’re done watching the tutorial (above), shop some of her lesser-known picks below.

Lawless Seal the Deal Loose Setting Powder

A skin tone-colored powder that can easily camouflage excess setting powder all over the face.

$36 at Lawless Beauty

Botxn Beauty Lip Lacquer in Legend

Fun fact: this brand is African-, Muslim- and woman-owned by a group of fierce sisters.

$17.56 at Botxn Beauty

Blush Tribe The Malika Eyeshadow Palette

A balanced blend of blush and skin tone-colored shades.

$32 at Blush Tribe

Artist Couture Diamond Luxe Luminizer Pressed Powder Highlighter

Aina has collaborated twice with this brand on brown girl-friendly highlighters that don’t look ashy on the skin.

$38 at Artist Couture

Beauty Bakerie Scoops Élysées Blush Palette

This dessert-inspired brand was started by cancer survivor and all-around inspiring woman Cashmere Nicole.

$38 at Beauty Bakerie