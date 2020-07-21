It’s Official: Jackie Aina Is Launching Candles for Every Mood

For weeks, Jackie Aina has been teasing her 1.3 million Instagram followers about her upcoming brand. The assumption was a makeup line, of course, but she quickly squashed that early on. Now, we finally know what the beauty influencer is launching. Aina is rolling out a line of candles called Forvr Mood. “4 moods, 4 vibes, 4 ways to treat yourself,” Aina wrote on Instagram. In addition to creating killer beauty looks, Aina loves home decor so this fits in with her vibe.

We don’t have exact details yet but it looks like there’s a pink candle called Caked Up, a green called Matcha Business, a purple called Left on Read and a peach Cuffing Season. No, these are not your basic moods. These are Jackie Aina moods. If you’re one of her 3.5 million YouTube subscribers, you know Aina doesn’t hold back. She’s known for her ultra-honest beauty reviews where she isn’t afraid to call out a brand for a lack of shade range or a poor product. We love her for it.

You’ll be able to pick up Forvr Mood on August 4—Aina’s birthday. That’s not too far away but if you’re wanting to pick up a few candles before that, also, we love these luxe (but worth it) options, Bath & Body Works‘ fun seasonal picks and these ultra-affordable candles that smell more expensive than they are.

