Shoppers Say This $8 Balm Is an ‘Absolute Godsend’ For Chapped Lips & That They ‘Saw a Difference Almost Overnight’

There’s nothing like winter’s sweet, sweet breeze to mess up the pout you’ve worked so hard to perfect. You can put on as many balms, butters and masks, but sometimes, they simply don’t stand a chance against dryness, flaking and cracking. We’ve already found a few lip saviors that celebs like Jennifer Aniston and Hailey Bieber swear by. However, there’s one you likely don’t know about, but should.

Though Jack Black is a skincare and shaving brand marketed for men, don’t let that dissuade you from trying its Intense Therapy Lip Balm. Not only does it nourish chapped lips, it protects them from the sun, too. Your lips need protection from harmful ultraviolet A (UVA) and ultraviolet B (UVB) rays, even when the sun might not be peeking out during the winter. Broad-spectrum protection means you have a shield against both kinds of ultraviolet rays, so you get defense against both skin aging (UVA rays) and burning (UVB rays).

Besides its sun-shielding abilities, Jack Black’s lip balm contains a ton of other lip-loving ingredients that must account for its 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

“Love them! My new go-to: SPF—check, moisture—check, subtle scent and flavor—check. I tried the variety pack and can’t wait to try more,” wrote one of the more than 12,000 shoppers who gave the product a perfect rating.

On top of effective sun protection, Jack Black’s Intense Therapy Lip Balm is enriched by powerful antioxidants like vitamin E and green tea. It also contains strong emollients, including shea butter and avocado oil, which help soften and condition. And, of course, petrolatum moisturizes and helps prevent water loss.

“I absolutely adore this chapstick!! My lips have always been dry and chapped no matter what I use, but no longer! This is an absolute godsend and I love the flavor. It stays on for a long time too!” wrote one shopper.

To get lips that are smooth like butter and guarded against the sun, you should dab this lip balm on half an hour before heading out into the sun, and also whenever your lips feel like they could use a boost of moisture.

We can’t forget to mention the lip-smacking flavors. You might have a hard time choosing between ones like Vanilla Mint, Lavender, Lemon & Shea Butter and many more.

“This stuff is amazing! For years I’ve looked for something to soothe these chapped lips. Some products got me ‘almost there’ and I figured that was the best I could get,” wrote another shopper. “Then along comes this miracle. I saw a difference almost overnight. The fragrance is very light, no flavor, not greasy, moisturizing as heck. If you’ve been thinking about buying it, do it. You won’t regret it.”

Whether you live in the coldest place on earth or simply need a lip balm that can actually make a difference—and fast—this unexpected $8 option could be the one to break your bad luck. It ticks all the boxes for what you could ever want in a nourishing lip balm.