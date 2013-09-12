Get the Sporty Glam Makeup Look From J. Mendel

Gucci Westman for Revlon created a look she described as “sporty glamour,” with luminous skin that was just a little bit bronzy. The glowing complexion was created with Revlon PhotoReady Skinlights Face Illuminator in a Bronze (coming January 2014) on the cheeks, bridge of the nose and a little on the forehead for a sun-kissed glow. Revlon Powder Blush/Bronzer in Bronzilla (coming January 2014), Powder Blushes in Classy Coral and Wine Not, plus PhotoReady Cream Blush in Flushed (also coming January 2014) touched up the natural color of the cheeks. Revlon Illuminance Cream Shadow in Not Just Nudes was used to add a glow to the cheeks.

Eyes received a base of Revlon ColorStay Shadowlinks in Java (coming in January 2014) along the socket, with a touch of Revlon Lash Potion Mascara in Blackest Black on the top lashes for definition. Lips were set with a liner base of Revlon ColorStay Lip Liner in Chocolate, then topped with a mixture of four colors: ColorBurst Matte Balm in Standout (coming January 2014), Colorstay Lacquer Balms in Enticing, Provocateur and Coy (coming January 2014). Then, lips were topped with Revlon ColorBurst Lipgloss in Sunbaked or ColorBurst Lip Butter in Red Velvet. “It comes out feeling sporty, glamorous and fresh,” said Gucci. “She definitely feels expensive.”

More From Beauty High:

Naeem Khan Goes for a Frida Kahlo-Inspired Look With Gorgeous Braids

All the Details on the Foil, Pom-Pom Nails at Libertine Spring 2014

Trendspotting: Low Ponytails on the Spring 2014 Runways