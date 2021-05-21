J.Lo Looks Ultra-Hot With Wet Hair In New Campaign Photos

Brunette, blonde, straight hair, curly hair—Jennifer Lopez can truly pull off anything. This isn’t surprising. But since J.Lo’s wet hair photo is blowing up Instagram with more than a million likes, she’s proving there’s another bold look she can rock with ease. And this might be our favorite yet.

In new campaign photos for a TBD DSW collaboration (we’re waiting on details!), J.Lo is sitting on what looks like water, wearing what looks like a white bikini top in one photo and a lime green bodysuit in another. She tagged her beauty brand, JLo Beauty, crediting her amazing skin to the line. Of course, she’s also in full glam with a clean face and a bright red lip in one photo and her classic glossy nude pout in the other.

But what we’re really drooling over is this hair. It’s perfectly styled in a sleek topknot with slicked-down baby hairs. In the second shot, her piecey bangs are on display. Both photos feature her with wet tendrils falling down and somehow she still looks glam as hell.

Although Lopez is making headlines right now thanks to her reconciliation with Ben Affleck, she isn’t slowing down when it comes to work. She’s got this upcoming DSW collab and she just launched JLo Beauty That Inner Love Dietary Supplement ($36 at Sephora). The supplement contains 12 vitamins and minerals that promise to fight signs of aging. Plus, there are vitamins A, C and E, four B vitamins, collagen-building copper, manganese and olive fruit extract.