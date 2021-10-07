Jennifer Lopez Also Looks Great With Pink Hair, Unsurprisingly

Jennifer Lopez changing her hair is nothing new. We’re always drooling over the star’s golden blonde and brunette hues. But what we didn’t expect? J.Lo’s pink hair. Eagle-eyed fans spotted Lopez — seemingly behind-the-scenes of a DSW photoshoot — in a pink wig that looks shockingly real. That’s thanks to a cool shadow root that makes it look like her colorist dyed her actual hair.

Of course, Lopez doesn’t want to live her day-to-day with pink hair but we kind of wish she would because it looks so good on her. The warm shade makes her skin glow. It’s the perfect vibrant pink shade — not too bright but not too pastel, either.

Lopez’s makeup is pretty aligned to what she usually wears, with dark-rimmed eyes and nude lips. Her skin, though, looks like maybe the makeup artist got in on the blush contouring trend blowing up TikTok. She’s a bit less bronze-y and has more of a pretty flush.

A wig is a great option if you want to go pink — especially if you have naturally dark hair and don’t want to go on a bleach journey first. But if you have any type of blonde hair, even highlights, a pigment-depositing shampoo is also a great option. We like Keracolor Clenditioner Hair Dye ($22 at Amazon) and Bleach London Rose Shampoo ($15 at Amazon).