J. Lo Gets Soaked for L’Oreal’s New Collection

While watching American Idol, I’ve found the only thing more stunning than all the talent is Jennifer Lopez’s glowing beauty each episode. I guess as the Global Ambassador for L’Oreal, it’s only fitting considering her duty calls on the need to look perpetually flawless. She has starred in campaigns for both L’Oreal’s Eversleek and Infallible products, but she’s heating things up even more in this newly released image from her L’Oreal Fresh Collection ads.

As opposed to keeping things white and sleek, like traditional L’Oreal ads, J. Lo heats things up with a red backdrop and wet, disheveled hair. It’s definitely a nice twist from the usual, pristine beauty campaigns, and plays up the new colors the collection is welcoming as well. The products’ new colors include tropical, bright hues from coral to teal for nails and lips, ideal for when summer rolls in and the weather gets as hot as this superstar herself.