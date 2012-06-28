J. Crew and Face Stockholm Team Up For Exclusive Lipstick Shades

The 4th of July is quickly approaching, and preparations need to happen. If you’re planning on setting off a few fireworks, barbecuing in the name of our forefathers, drinking a few patriotic cocktails, or all of the above, one thing is for sure: your look needs to say “red, white and blue” without being too over the top. While choosing a flag-inspired nail art (enter our contest to win NCLA Independence Day Nail Wraps here!) may be an easy decision, finding the perfect red lipstick to don on the fourth tends to be a more challenging task. J. Crew and Face Stockholm have come to the rescue, teaming up to create two exclusive lipsticks just in time for you to set off some sparklers.

For the girl bold enough to rock a red lip on any day in July, the Chili Flake shade is a perfect option. A mix of red and orange, this is a great option for the beach during the day or a date at night. If you’re not quite sure you can pull off a red pout, you can opt for French Martini, a sheer coral, which is equally as beautiful and a touch more subtle. Both lipsticks are available for $20 on jcrew.com.

Are you a Chili Red lady or a French Martini girl? Tell us in the comment section below!

via [Elle]