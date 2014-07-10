J. Crew Teams Up With Bite Beauty For 3 Delicious New Lip Shades

Get ready to wear perfection on your lips– J.Crew has sunk their teeth into a new collaboration with Bite Beauty, and are introducing three new matte lip colors in their stores this month.

“We’re always on the lookout for products that are high-quality,” explained Tom Mora, vice president of women’s design at J.Crew. “The fact that Bite is all-natural makes it an added bonus.”

If you already adore Bite’s Matte Creme Lip Crayon, you’re going to want to get your hands on these new shades that are being sold exclusively at J.Crew. The three new shades are as follows: Lola is an electric crimson, Sofie is a bright cotton candy pink and Edie is a sexy firecracker red.

“J.Crew has defined itself as the trendsetter of sophisticated cool. We’re thrilled to have created three electric shades that epitomize the J.Crew girl and serve as the ultimate accessory,” Susanne Langmuir, founder of Bite Beauty said. “But, it is about more than that; it is about creating a statement look for lips that is truly fresh and beautiful.”

Be sure to attack these these three new lip shades while you can. They will be available for a limited time starting July 28 to October 31, in-store and online.

[Refinery 29]