It’s time to FEEL PRETTY

At Ted Gibson we are celebrating the RECESSIONISTA! (You know, the Fashionista

who has suddenly become very conscious of the economy and her spending

because of the recession.) Now every Tuesday we are giving the

girls what they are asking for – a whole lot of bang for their buck!

“Recessionista Tuesdays” are hosted at the Ted Gibson Salon, 184 5th Avenue,

Second Floor.

All Blow Outs (normally $95) are just $40 no matter who the client sees –

from Junior to Senior Stylist.

All Haircuts (normally $125 – $175) are $75 no matter who the client sees –

from Junior to Senior Stylist.

All single process or partial highlights (normally $125 – $225) are $75

and all other color services have special Recessionista pricing. Master colorist, Jason Backe will be there to give single process color for just $75 (normally $200.)

Additionally, anyone can stop by the salon EVERY Tuesday between

10 am and 12 noon to drop off their business card or fill out a

registration form to win a COMPLIMENTARY hair make-over with Ted Gibson

and Jason Backe at the end of the day (worth over $1100!).

We are looking forward to seeing you and unveiling your individual beauty!

Call 212.633.6333 to book your appointment.