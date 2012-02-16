It’s In the Bag: Cosmetic Cases For Spring

It’s not exactly a secret that we’re more than obsessed with every new mascara, lipstick, and eyeliner we can get our hands on. The only problem seems to be the fact that even though our faces look great, our purses get bombed with powder, gel, and cream because we’re so focused on our products that we forget we need to put our products inside of something. Fortunately, some of our favorite designers leave us with no choice but to splurge on these lust-worthy cosmetic cases.
We're a little overly obsessed with this fun, poppy cosmetic case from Trina. It'd be hard to be sleepy in the morning if you saw this cheerful print right before you put on your favorite mascara.
(Trina Kelly in Pink Stripe and Navy, available Spring 2012, trinastyle.com)
A hidden feature of this little gem? With a print like this, any dirt or loose makeup that may get on the outside of the bag is way less noticeable.
(Marc by Marc Pretty Nylon Cosmetic Pouch, $72, nordstrom.com)
A classic for fashion girls one and all, this ikat print tiny case from Tory Burch is absolutely adorable.
(Tory Burch Tiny Cosmetic Case, $65, saksfifthavenue.com)
The perfect cosmetic bag for any travel plans you have this spring, this Alviero Martini is a chic alternative to a air-friendly plastic bag.
(Alviero Martini Large Geo Print Cosmetic Case, $79, forzieri.com)
Dreaming of perfect sailboat weather and a weekend drive, we're in love with this Trina bag with a Nantucket motif. Charming and quirky and perfect for us!
(Trina Makeup Organizer in Nantucket, available Spring 2012, trinastyle.com)
WIth this small leather case from Ralph Lauren, you'll have the confidence to pull your makeup bag out anywhere and at any time. This is a sleek, classic bag for a stylish, All-American girl.
(Ralph Lauren Small Leather Cosmetics Case, $78, ralphlauren.com)
If you're playful, feminine, and a little strapped for cash, this Benefit bag will be perfect to hold all of your necessary beauty products.
(Benefit Beauty Bag, $25, sephora.com)
Not only are the main colors on this bag instantly mood-lifting, but there's even a little pop of lime green on the edges for some unexpected fun!
(Comme des Garcons Super Fluo Small Cosmetic Pouch, $105, nordstrom.com)
If you've got some windfall of cash coming your way (i.e. a tax refund check or some birthday presents), you'll want to splurge on this Bottega Veneta bag. Major!
(Bottega Veneta Shock Intrecciato Nappa Cosmetic Case, $490, bottegaveneta.com)
Every girl knows that black, white and a bright pop is the most timeless color combo available - that's why we love this Pierre Hardy case in black, white and yellow.
(Pierre Hardy Cube-Print Coated Canvas Cosmetics Case, $210, net-a-porter.com)