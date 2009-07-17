It’s Definitely Maybelline

Pleased to announce, the first big Fashion Week break, Maybelline will be the official sponsor for Fashion’s Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York. At guess where…Bryant Park! MACs proposal to host separate shows at MILK studios is up in the air now that Maybelline signed a two-year agreement to sponsor, as MAC is no longer.

Providing a similar role to the one MAC played, Charlotte Willer, Global Make-up Artist for Maybelline will lead the dozens makeup teams on site. Charlotte Ronson, Michael Angel , Erin Wasson x RVCA, and Tracy Reese are among the designers who will be supported by the teams. Cyril Chapuy, Global General Manager of Maybelline New York, told PR Newswire “As the #1* makeup brand worldwide, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the world’s most respected fashion platform, which happens to be in our home town.”

This September will mark the last time spring collections will be shown at Bryant Park, with a farewell Fall finale, we surely will miss the iconic and ever interesting Midtown location. Maybelline will be moving with NYFW, to Lincoln Center for Spring 2010.