It’s Cool to Take a Bath Again, Thanks to Bath Balls

The art of the soak is back, so get your tub prepped and pick up one (or a few) deep-sinking, effervescent bath balls. Referred to as bath balls or bath bombs, these fizzy, fast-dissolving orbs are largely comprised of baking soda, citric acid, natural ingredients, fragrance, and essential oils to treat your skin and mind to an indulgent, calming experience. We’ve picked our favorite four bath ball brands that offer a plethora of fragrances with names both risque (Man Candy, Sex Bomb) and meditative (Ocean Mist, Patchouli Lavender Vanilla).

What It Is: FizzButter

Why It’s Great: We can’t say enough nice things about FizzButter’s bath fizzies! A compact, moisturizing, 8 oz tennis ball-size orb leaves skin moisturized and dewy, but not slimy. FizzButter is also at an incredible price point and comes in a wide range of scents for both guys and girls, including fragrances such as Acqua di Gio and Thierry Mugler Angel. The most popular scents are Clean Rain, Meditation Bomb, and Sandalwood Vanilla (our personal favorite).

Price: $2.99-$3.29

Available: FizzButter



What It Is: LUSH

Why It’s Great: We were told by LUSH that they are the original creator of the bath bomb, with theirs made mainly of baking soda and citric acid (fermented citrus sugars), and each bomb is comprised of different essential oils. The brand also boasts a massive assortment of colors and shapes, with sub-categories such as vegan and men’s bombs indicated. Their bestselling bath bombs are Big Blue, Blackberry, and Sex Bomb, with the newest offerings including Dragons Egg, Mrs. Whippy, and Twilight.

Price: $1.98- $6.95

Available: LUSH

What It Is: Me! Bath

Why It’s Great: A delectable take on the bath bomb, Me! Bath Ice Cream looks like an ice cream scoop and is made of a six oil blend, purifying minerals, dessert-themed fragrances, and Epsom Salt. Flavors/fragrances include Strawberry, Peaches ‘n Cream, Green Tea, and Cafe con Leche. The price is a little higher, however with reason — each bomb is artisan crafted, and custom-made, taking three days to complete.

Price: $8.50

Available: Look Boutique stores at Duane Reade in NYC, Me! Bath



What It Is:

Sabon

Why It’s Great: This pastel-hued collection of eight traditional scents, such as Lilac, Vanilla and Rose, contain Dead Sea salts, minerals, rose petals and floral essences. Treat someone else to the bath ball experience – Sabon’s bath balls also come in an artfully packaged trio for gift giving. No animal testing.

Price: $5.50-$6

Available: Sabon