It’s a Happy New Year at Target!

I would like to say to all my girls who love ted gibson products: You are in luck!!! As of January all across AMERICA (where at least I know I am free), you will find my products at the bullseye–TARGET! I’m so excited about this opportunity! There will be 8 products for you to enjoy.

Daily Cleanse Shampoo creates a rich, lustrous lather that not only lifts away soils, deposits, build-up, environmental contaminants and excess sebum to leave hair and scalp clean, but it also creates manageability and gorgeous shine.

Daily Nourish Conditioner contains 9 different conditioning agents that saturate the hair shaft, strengthen the hair’s inner cortex and increase elasticity, manageability and ease of wet and dry combing and styling.

Clarity Color Shampoo & Conditioner features the signature color stability complex to gently remove sebum, mineral deposits and product build-up that can accelerate color-fade. This revolutionary complex also offers porosity control and UV protection.

Build It Volumizing Blowdrying Spray, Tame It Shine Lotion, and Fix It Gel all contain our exclusive merlot complex which taps into the secret powers of red wine to create luscious body, bold movement and intense shine.

Beautiful Hold Hairspray has a professional hold for all hair types and a sophisticated gardenia fragrance that provides soothing aroma therapy benefits without being over powering.

Eva Mendes: One Ted Gibson fan. Credit: Jon Furniss/WireImage.com

Our mission is to create a line of luxury products that are effective and simple to use. By combining the most modern technology with?the highest quality ingredients available, we are creating a regimen of products for everyone, which will inspire people to recognize their?individualized beauty. Cult followers like Anne Hathaway, Debra Messing, Eva Mendes, Vanessa Carlton, Amerie, and Claire Danes really love them. Very exciting!

And as always Beauty Is Individual!

Ted